“Taste of Pooler” returns to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A favorite for foodies finally returning to the Coastal Empire!

Thursday night, the National Museum of The Mighty Eighth Air Force hosted the Taste of Pooler.

The annual event started back in 2015 but was put on hold during the pandemic.

Pooler’s Chamber of Commerce president says it’s about more than just enjoying great food from the community’s top restaurants. It’s about celebrating all that they stand for.

“The Chamber’s job is to drive commerce to local businesses and highlight them in any way we can. So it was kind of a no brainer when we thought about putting our businesses out here especially our local restuarants. They are the character of the community; they’re where we laugh where we, where we have conversations where we spend time with our family and any opportunity we have to highlight them in a special way we want to take advantage of that,” said Courtney Rawlins.

