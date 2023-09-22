Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

“Taste of Pooler” returns to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

Taste of Pooler
Taste of Pooler(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A favorite for foodies finally returning to the Coastal Empire!

Thursday night, the National Museum of The Mighty Eighth Air Force hosted the Taste of Pooler.

The annual event started back in 2015 but was put on hold during the pandemic.

Pooler’s Chamber of Commerce president says it’s about more than just enjoying great food from the community’s top restaurants. It’s about celebrating all that they stand for.

“The Chamber’s job is to drive commerce to local businesses and highlight them in any way we can. So it was kind of a no brainer when we thought about putting our businesses out here especially our local restuarants. They are the character of the community; they’re where we laugh where we, where we have conversations where we spend time with our family and any opportunity we have to highlight them in a special way we want to take advantage of that,” said Courtney Rawlins.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Suspicious death’ of 6-month-old Liam Rye under investigation, according to coroner’s office
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Man injured in shooting on Skidaway and Eisenhower
Andre Jerome Rouse
Man sentenced after leading police on high-speed chase, injuring 2 deputies
Martha Puckett Middle School
Wayne Co. School System issues statement after bed bugs found at school
Train derails, hits viaduct in Yemassee

Latest News

mango sangria salmon
Making mango sangria salmon with Bonefish Grill
Cotton and Rye
New food truck staying at Cotton and Rye
How to make tomato grits casserole
How to make tomato grits casserole
Making green tomato pie
Cooking with Chef Darin: Green Tomato Pie