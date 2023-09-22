TMT Farms Christmas lights display returning in 2024

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For many Statesboro folks, if you ask them where the best place to see Christmas lights would be - it’s hands down TMT farms.

On September 9th, a Facebook post announced that the farm would not be putting on a display this year saying they hope to spend more time with family during their Christmas season.

For over 20 years, Thanksgiving night has had an extended meaning for the people of Statesboro, especially for the Thompson family.

“This year we are going to have a normal Thanksgiving with our family and we will probably shed a tear because the lights aren’t on,” said Roy Thompson.

A decision to step back from their extravagant display and toy drive that came from countless conversations within the family, following unfortunate situations that the family says has been piling up over the years.

“The dirt, baby diapers, we thought about beer bottles and beer cans, and all the destruction and vandalism and theft and decided to shut down, actually forever,” said Thompson.

A decision that broke the hearts of the community and that didn’t last long.

“Then the phones started ringing, people started visiting us we really did not know how much appreciation that it had,” said Thompson.

Once the announcement was made on Facebook, love and appreciation filled the comment section.

After seeing the impact the farm has had on so many people, the family says the decision to come back didn’t even take a second thought.

“We sat down as a family and decided that we would take one year off and we still start decorating probably or preparing to decorate on January 2nd. Bare with us and wait till next year and we promise we will make it worth your while to come back,” said Roy Thompson.

That is some big promises from Mr. Thompson, but we’re excited to see what they come back within 2024!

