4 people injured during after-party shooting in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people were injured during an after-party shooting in Statesboro early Saturday morning.

According to Statesboro police, just after 3 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots fired from the area of Pine Street and Johnson Street. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered gunshots still being exchanged between individuals attending a large after-party in the area.

Three people were struck and arrived at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center by private vehicle with gunshot wounds. A fourth person was taken by Bulloch County EMS to EGRMC with a non-gunshot leg injury. One of the gunshot victims was later transported by helicopter to Memorial in Savannah.

Multiple detectives responded to process the crime scene, which panned several blocks. Updates will be provided as the case develops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Jared Atkins at 912-764-9911. You can also submit an anonymous tip here or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.

