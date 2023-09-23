Pooler Stadium reaches capacity for Calvary v. Sav. Christian game

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Admission to the Calvary and Savannah Christian football game was closed Friday night.

According to a statement from Pooler Police Chief Ashley Brown and City Manager Robbie Byrd, officials had to stop admission into the stadium because it had reached capacity and could not take any more guests.

According to Pooler Police, no further admission was allowed into the game.

Traffic on Pooler Parkway was impacted by this decision, causing gridlock in the area.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.