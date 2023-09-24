Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

343 firefighters have died from 9/11-related illnesses, report says

The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of...
The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of firefighters who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.(Library Of Congress)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has reached 343.

That is the same number of firefighters who lost their lives on the day of the attack more than 22 years ago, according to the New York Fire Department.

“The FDNY will never forget them. This is our legacy. This is our promise,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The fire department said 11,000 firefighters suffer from World Trade Center-related diseases, including 3,500 with cancer.

Two firefighter unions are expected to hold a news conference Monday in New York about the fire department’s new report.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Friday night.
ECSO investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal early morning crash...
ECSO investigating fatal early morning crash
Play of the Week
Ashley Wood
Fired Savannah Police officer appeals to get job back
Police lights
4 people injured during after-party shooting in Statesboro

Latest News

A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Waves generated by Tropical Storm Ophelia crash up on the banks of the Potomac River along...
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
Superstar Comic Con
Superstar Comic Con event held at Savannah Convention Center this weekend
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Kerdiles stands on the ice during the second period of an NHL...
Former NHL player Nicolas Kerdiles dies at 29 after motorcycle crash in Nashville