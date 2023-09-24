Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Sunday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the 60s for most. However, we could see a few upper-50s in our far northern areas.

Regardless, I’ll look for beautiful sunny skies throughout the day as highs warm into the upper-80s to lower-90s. We’ll track lighter winds throughout the day and mostly dry conditions.

This means our “feels like” temps won’t really be an issue. It’ll be the perfect day to get outside. If you plan on heading to the beach, highs will be in the mid-80s. We’ll look for a high UV index, so don’t forget to bring some sunscreen.

Since Tropical Storm Ophelia will pretty much be out of the area, I’ll look for wave heights between 1 to 3 feet with a low rip current risk. These beautiful weather conditions should hang around through the start of next week.

On Monday, I’ll look for high temps back in the lower 90s. By mid-day Tuesday, we should see another system coming in that’ll start increasing rain chances going into that afternoon. Once this happens, we’ll look for more daily scattered showers and storm chances.

Especially for areas closer to the coast. Meanwhile, I’ll look for high temps to drop into the upper-70s to lower-80s. Then, we should keep those cooler temps and see a decrease in rain chances heading into next weekend.

