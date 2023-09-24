Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Sunday evening, I’ll look for temperatures to drop into the lower 70s by midnight with clear skies.

By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temps to be in the 60s for most. However, we could see a few upper-50s in our far northern areas. Regardless, I’ll look for more beautiful sunny to mostly sunny skies throughout the day as highs warm into the upper-80s to lower-90s.

We’ll track lighter winds throughout the day and mostly dry conditions. This means our “feels like” temps won’t really be an issue. It’ll be another great day to enjoy being outdoors.

If you plan on heading to the beach, highs will be back in the mid-80s. We’ll look for a high UV index, so don’t forget to bring some sunscreen. Be sure to take full advantage of tomorrow as much as you can. By mid-day Tuesday, we should see another system coming in that’ll start increasing rain chances going into that afternoon/evening.

Once this happens, we’ll look for more daily scattered showers and storm chances. Especially for areas closer to the coast. Plus, we’ll have more breezy winds across the area, with gusts between 20 to 25 mph most days through the second half of the week.

Meanwhile, I’ll look for high temps to drop into the mid-upper-70s to lower-80s. Then, we should keep those cooler temps and see a decrease in rain chances heading into next weekend.

