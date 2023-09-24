Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

ECSO investigating fatal early morning crash

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal early morning crash...
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a pedestrian.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM, COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal early morning crash.

Officials say Rincon Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle near the intersection of South Columbia Avenue and Prosperity Drive at a little after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Rincon Police requested the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit to investigate the crash.

Officials say preliminary findings indicate a small sedan traveling south on Columbia Avenue struck the pedestrian, who was lying in the roadway.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and died on scene.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Jessica Shropshire of Summerville, South Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 912-754-3449.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Friday night.
ECSO investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash
Play of the Week
Ashley Wood
Fired Savannah Police officer appeals to get job back
Effingham County Schools
New elementary school to be built in Effingham County
Police lights
4 people injured during after-party shooting in Statesboro

Latest News

Girls from across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry were able to participate.
Sheltair Aviation celebrates Girls in Aviation Day
Old Savannah City Mission
Old Savannah City Mission celebrates grand re-opening
Police lights
4 people injured during after-party shooting in Statesboro
Nutrition program brings garden kits to several Savannah Chatham schools
Nutrition program brings garden kits to several Savannah Chatham schools