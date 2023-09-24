ECSO investigating fatal early morning crash

EFFINGHAM, COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal early morning crash.

Officials say Rincon Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle near the intersection of South Columbia Avenue and Prosperity Drive at a little after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Rincon Police requested the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit to investigate the crash.

Officials say preliminary findings indicate a small sedan traveling south on Columbia Avenue struck the pedestrian, who was lying in the roadway.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and died on scene.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Jessica Shropshire of Summerville, South Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 912-754-3449.

