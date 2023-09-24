Old Savannah City Mission celebrates grand re-opening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Old Savannah City Mission is celebrating some new and updated facilities, and all those who made that possible.

The non-profit provides overnight shelter, food, and even a 13-month drug and alcohol program. Executive Director Larry McDaniel says it hosts around 100 men every night and feeds even more.

“As a matter of fact, we feed approximately 300,000 meals a year. Over 100,000 of those meals are actually in our kitchen.”

Jermaine Ray is the program director, he says facilities had to grow to keep up with need.

“Every year we have an increase in our homeless population. So, we’re getting more and more homeless men and women who were coming to get our services.”

The three-year project expanded the kitchen and dining area. Now Ray says more people can be served and seated.

“To be able to have everybody in at one time, everybody eats together. We just feel it’s more efficient that way and it gives friends and neighbors that time for everyone to talk to one another when they come in the building.”

Ray says it used to only fit 60 people, but now that’s doubled.

“I love the dining hall where we can put all these men in together…we can put 120 men in there.”

The Director of Development Keith Picklesimer says renovations were made possible by donations with every dollar making a difference.

“You can walk by and look at their faces and they’re so thankful. They’re to a point in their lives where they have to have somebody who’s never even met them, love them so much they’ll dig into their pocket and be like hey I want to buy food for these people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.