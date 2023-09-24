Sheltair Aviation celebrates Girls in Aviation Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - About 300 girls between the ages of eight and 18 all here to learn more about careers in STEM areas, and particularly aviation... something organizers say is extremely important.

“Right now our current statistics show that only 25-percent of collegiate graduates in core STEM areas are women, so events like this are critical to continue to inspire and motivate those young girls to consider careers in those areas,” Brittnee Kikolski, the vice president of Southern Wings Aviation said.

Kikolski says she hopes this event gives girls the “bug,” something she says folks in aviation call their drive and motivation.

“We have a huge static display with aircraft from Gulfstream, flight tests, Savannah Aviation and several helicopters. Just getting bit by that aviation bug. But also, considering areas that they might not be familiar with,” Kikolski said.

Some of those unfamiliar areas are exactly what some folks in attendance picked up on.

“You just look around and you seeing all these flight nurses, people in World War II, and you’re just amazed by seeing it because like, you just, you don’t usually see it,” Morenike Adeshina said.

Something Morenike’s 15-year-old friend, Tajanay, says is inspiring to see.

“I think it’s important that way we can expose the different opportunities to all of the girls, that way they can see what other opportunities there is for them to do as they grow up. And whenever they don’t know what they want to do, they can see that this is an option,” Tajanay Jackson said.

Kikolski says seeing girls like Morenike and Tajanay at this event, is encouraging.

“It’s incredibly motivating for me. This is the reason that we volunteer the way that we do. It’s all about insipiring that next generation to come help us and really build that base of women in this career field.”

