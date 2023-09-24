University Plaza to be torn down in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It is the end of an era in Statesboro.

The commercial area known as University Plaza is being torn down.

The Plaza has hosted several bars and restaurants over the decades.

It is located right on the edge of Georgia Southern’s campus and was a popular nightlife spot for students.

It was also the site of controversies like the 2014 death of college freshman Michael Gatto, who died at the hands of bar bouncer Grant Spencer.

Spencer pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years.

For the future of the property, a Statesboro council member tells WTOC a developer plans to build apartments there.

