1 person injured after armed robbery in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after an armed robbery Saturday.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery at Buddy’s truck stop on Highway 301 South.

The clerk told police that a black male wearing a ski mask entered the store with a handgun. The man pointed the gun at her and demanded money.

According to police, he pushed her into the walk-in freezer and then left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

A canine unit responded to the scene and checked the area but made no contact with any suspects.

The clerk was treated by EMS for her injuries and the scene was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

