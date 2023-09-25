Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

1 person injured after armed robbery in Bulloch Co.

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after an armed robbery Saturday.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery at Buddy’s truck stop on Highway 301 South.

The clerk told police that a black male wearing a ski mask entered the store with a handgun. The man pointed the gun at her and demanded money.

According to police, he pushed her into the walk-in freezer and then left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

A canine unit responded to the scene and checked the area but made no contact with any suspects.

The clerk was treated by EMS for her injuries and the scene was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal early morning crash...
ECSO investigating fatal early morning crash
Police lights
4 people injured during after-party shooting in Statesboro
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
A popular commercial area on the edge of Georgia Southern’s campus in Statesboro is being torn...
University Plaza to be torn down in Statesboro
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Friday night.
ECSO investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash

Latest News

Annual Savannah Jazz Festival comes to an end Sunday
Annual Savannah Jazz Festival comes to an end Sunday
Superstar Comic Con
Superstar Comic Con event held at Savannah Convention Center this weekend
A popular commercial area on the edge of Georgia Southern’s campus in Statesboro is being torn...
University Plaza to be torn down in Statesboro
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal early morning crash...
ECSO investigating fatal early morning crash