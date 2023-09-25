3 arrested after motorcycle theft ring investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department made numerous arrests in a motorcycle theft ring.

Savannah Police started an investigation into Entering Autos and Auto Thefts in the Memorial Medical Center and Edgemere/Sackville areas in June of 2023.

Police say five motorcycles have been recovered and three arrests have been made.

SPD will be reaching out to Federal Agencies and attempting to seek federal charges based on the organized criminal activity by the persons involved.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with info should call CrimeStoppers, 912-234-2020.

