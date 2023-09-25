Basketball courts in Forsyth Park to be upgraded

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The basketball courts at Forsyth Park have long been a popular spot for pickup games in the city.

Now, neighbors say it’s time for these facilities to get an upgrade.

These courts will look a little different by year’s end if refurbishment work goes to plan.

It’s part of a half million dollar project to upgrade some city athletic courts.

“There can be days where there are 50 guys playing basketball at the same time,” said Jennifer Shearer, with the Victorian Neighborhood Association.

Jennifer Shearer with the Victorian Neighborhood Association says the idea came from walking past pickup games at the court.

“I finally walked up and said, ‘so, how is this treating you?’ And they all showed me their hands which hand been totally ripped up because of the asphalt, it’s just very pebbly. And they were like, ‘you guys gotta fix this basketball court for us.’”

According to the city, the courts are more than 25 years old and the concrete underlay has deteriorated beyond repair.

“There are so many pickup games in this park, that some of them are like NBA finals,” said District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett.

District Alderman Detric Leggett says the plan would help improve safety by leveling the court’s surface, fixing fencing, and adding new basketball nets.

“We’re going to tear this entire space down, put a brand new pad down, put up brand new fencing,” said Leggett.

Neighbors hoping basketball lovers won’t have to jump through hoops to stay safe while playing at one of Savannah’s most iconic spots.

“The more that we can be integrated, we can help each other, things of that nature, I think the better for all,” said Shearer.

Construction is set to start in mid-October with work expected to last for one to two months.

