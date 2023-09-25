Sky Cams
Brin’s 4 TD passes, Lantz’s 4 FGs help Georgia Southern beat Ball State 40-3

Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin (5) against Wisconsin during an NCAA football game on...
Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin (5) against Wisconsin during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Davis Brin completed 34 of 46 passes for 344 yards with four touchdowns, Michael Lantz kicked four field goals and Georgia Southern beat Ball State 40-3 Saturday.

OJ Arnold added 90 yards rushing on nine carries for Georgia Southern (3-1).

Brin threw first-quarter touchdown passes of 1 yard to Evan Lester Jr. and 9 yards to Keaton Upshaw and Lantz made field goals of 41, 26 and 37 yards in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 23-0 halftime lead.

Brin connected with Khaleb Hood for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 8:47 left in the third quarter and Lantz added a 37-yard field goal late in the period before Brin hit Anthony Queeley for an 8-yard TD to make it 40-0 with 13:42 remaining in the fourth.

Jackson Courville kicked a 23-yard field goal to get Ball State (1-2) on the board with 7:15 to play.

Hood finished with seven receptions for 107 yards.

The Eagles outgained the Cardinals 530 yards to 197.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

