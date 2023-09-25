Bryan County Animal Control installing traps to capture stray animals

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Animal Control says stray animals are an issue they deal with a lot, but some are harder to catch than others.

If you live in the Richmond Hill area, you may see larger versions of traps around your roads.

That’s because right now they’re trying to catch some dogs that are a bit skittish.

These traps give animal control an easier way to get animals that might be scared of people and run away when someone tries to approach them.

There are pressure sensor plates in the back of each cage that close the door when an animal steps inside.

Normally, there is food at the back the cage to entice animals to enter.

Right now, the county’s animal control is asking that if you see the traps, don’t touch them.

“We’re asking that, you know, people leave the traps alone, stay way, give them some space. These dogs that are currently, that we’re trying to trap, are very skittish so they’re staying away from people. So, we’re asking people to stay away from the dogs as well because right now we’re having an issue where the dogs are being chased, and they’re being chased away from the traps,” Animal Shelter Manager Brooke Hardy said.

Hardy says one of the best things you can do if you see a stray running around, or if you see an animal inside one of these cages, is to call Bryan County Animal Control as soon as possible.

