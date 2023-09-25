Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Bryan County Animal Control installing traps to capture stray animals

Animal Trap
Animal Trap(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Animal Control says stray animals are an issue they deal with a lot, but some are harder to catch than others.

If you live in the Richmond Hill area, you may see larger versions of traps around your roads.

That’s because right now they’re trying to catch some dogs that are a bit skittish.

These traps give animal control an easier way to get animals that might be scared of people and run away when someone tries to approach them.

There are pressure sensor plates in the back of each cage that close the door when an animal steps inside.

Normally, there is food at the back the cage to entice animals to enter.

Right now, the county’s animal control is asking that if you see the traps, don’t touch them.

“We’re asking that, you know, people leave the traps alone, stay way, give them some space. These dogs that are currently, that we’re trying to trap, are very skittish so they’re staying away from people. So, we’re asking people to stay away from the dogs as well because right now we’re having an issue where the dogs are being chased, and they’re being chased away from the traps,” Animal Shelter Manager Brooke Hardy said.

Hardy says one of the best things you can do if you see a stray running around, or if you see an animal inside one of these cages, is to call Bryan County Animal Control as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal early morning crash...
ECSO investigating fatal early morning crash
Police lights
4 people injured during after-party shooting in Statesboro
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
A popular commercial area on the edge of Georgia Southern’s campus in Statesboro is being torn...
University Plaza to be torn down in Statesboro
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Friday night.
ECSO investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash

Latest News

CANstruction
CANstruction competition underway at Telfair Museums
Vidalia police investigating Saturday night shooting
1 person injured after armed robbery in Bulloch Co.
Annual Savannah Jazz Festival comes to an end Sunday
Annual Savannah Jazz Festival comes to an end Sunday