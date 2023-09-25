CANstruction competition underway at Telfair Museums

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you stop by the Jepson or Telfair this week you CAN find anything you CAN think of to CANstruct.

“The theme of this year’s CANstruction is anything kids love,” says Telfair Museums CEO Benjamin Simons.

The CANstruction Competition challenging teams to build using, well, cans.

“You know, if I got here with all these I’d be like, ‘okay, am I going to build a pyramid? What am I going to do?’’ Mary Jane Crouch of America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire joked.

Teams forced to think outside of the box, or, can.

Making an Ice Cream truck full of black beans, a dinosaur full of green beans and, oh..it’s corn! Made of red tomatoes.

Plus, a scene from Encanto or I guess EnCANto.

“It is a competition, so, it’s amazing how much effort goes into it. When you visit the structures, you’ll see just how elaborate they are,” said Kirk Gilbert of Choate Construction.

Choate teaming up with the Telfair Museums to bring the public this weeklong ‘art’ exhibit.

“You know, art enriches our lives, but this really impacts people in need,” Simons says.

See, these CANstructions, unlike the other art in the museum, were created to be torn apart and given to America’s Second Harvest.

“This is perfect! They can take it home they can share with their families and make sure everyone goes to bed with full tummies,” said Crouch.

Full tummies, and full hearts thanks to a community that’s given a full effort.

Showing that one can, can make a difference, when it’s put in the right hands.

“All the people in the community need to know that, that one can, one dollar, one hour of volunteering makes all the difference to the people in our community and makes all the difference to that one child that needs help,” Crouch says.

Again, you can stop by the Telfair Museums all this week to vote in the CANstruction competition.

Also, if you buy a membership to the museums anytime from now to the end of the year a portion of that will be used to buy even more cans for America’s Second Harvest.

