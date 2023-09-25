Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Frank Murray Community Center creating versatile multi-generational space for residents

By Becky Sattero
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The outreach of one local community center demonstrates how planting seeds of hospitality can lead to positive growth.

They’ve built a multi-generational activity space, where people of all ages come together, a place that unites those seeking community and those called to serve.

Take a look

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal early morning crash...
ECSO investigating fatal early morning crash
Police lights
4 people injured during after-party shooting in Statesboro
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
A popular commercial area on the edge of Georgia Southern’s campus in Statesboro is being torn...
University Plaza to be torn down in Statesboro
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Friday night.
ECSO investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash

Latest News

CANstruction competition underway at Jepson Center
CANstruction competition underway at Jepson Center
CANstruction competition underway at Jepson Center
CANstruction competition underway at Jepson Center
Frank Murray Community Center
Frank Murray Community Center
CANstruction competition underway at Jepson Center
CANstruction competition underway at Jepson Center