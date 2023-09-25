Tybee Island’s city manager officially turns in his resignation letter

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island’s city manager officially turning in his resignation.

City Manager Shawn Gillen has been on a medical leave since June.

Tybee City Council will vote on whether or not to accept it on Thursday. In his letter, Gillen said he was resigning for health-related reasons.

Shawn Gillen has been serving as Tybee’s city manager since August of 2017.

His resignation letter starts by saying in summary that he’s sad to be submitting his resignation and that he was fortunate to serve Tybee. Gillen says due to circumstances with his health, he must step down and focus on his recovery. He says Tybee is a special place and his family will be sticking around for many years.

Michelle Owens has been acting as interim city manager. She was an assistant city manager before Gillen went on extended leave during the summer.

Tybee’s mayor sent WTOC a statement on his resignation sent to her and city council members. Mayor Shirley Session says in summary that Owens will stay in the interim city manager role until further notice. Sessions says while the city council decides its next steps, Tybee is in capable hands. She goes on to say, no matter what happens, they are grateful to Gillen for six years of leadership and wish him and his family the best.

It’s not clear what health concerns he’s facing. His letter says his last day would be Thursday.

Also on Thursday, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the council’s decision to accept or deny his resignation.

