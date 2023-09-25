Vidalia police investigating Saturday night shooting

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is injured after a shooting in Vidalia Saturday.

According to Vidalia police, they heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Epstein Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Upon arrival, police say they heard yelling from the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

A 47-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The case is under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting call 912-537-4123 or CrimeStoppers at 912-386-4480.

