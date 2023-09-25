Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Vidalia police investigating Saturday night shooting

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is injured after a shooting in Vidalia Saturday.

According to Vidalia police, they heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Epstein Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Upon arrival, police say they heard yelling from the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

A 47-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The case is under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting call 912-537-4123 or CrimeStoppers at 912-386-4480.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal early morning crash...
ECSO investigating fatal early morning crash
Police lights
4 people injured during after-party shooting in Statesboro
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
A popular commercial area on the edge of Georgia Southern’s campus in Statesboro is being torn...
University Plaza to be torn down in Statesboro
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Friday night.
ECSO investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash

Latest News

1 person injured after armed robbery in Bulloch Co.
Annual Savannah Jazz Festival comes to an end Sunday
Annual Savannah Jazz Festival comes to an end Sunday
Superstar Comic Con
Superstar Comic Con event held at Savannah Convention Center this weekend
A popular commercial area on the edge of Georgia Southern’s campus in Statesboro is being torn...
University Plaza to be torn down in Statesboro