1 adult bed bug discovered at Martha Puckett Middle School

(CDC/Harvard University/MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One adult bed bug was found at Martha Puckett Middle School Saturday.

Officials say dogs that are specially trained to alert on bed bugs and their handlers swept through the school.

The process took several hours and after searching the entire facility one adult bed bug was found in a storage room.

No eggs or nymphs were found and the space was thoroughly treated by pest control technicians.

In addition, five spaces where bugs had previously been spotted were heat-treated with temperatures in the 120-degree to 140-degree range.

School and system officials say they are confident that the measures that were taken over the weekend, combined with the efforts of our pest control company and school custodial staff, have addressed the pest control issue appropriately.

School system officials say they will continue to closely monitor the situation and respond appropriately as needed.

