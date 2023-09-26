Sky Cams
5-year-old girl, mother hike their way through cancer battle

The little girl and her mother hope to encourage others struggling through something difficult to get outside if they can. (KMGH, SARAH BAILEY, CNN)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TIMNATH, Colo. (KMGH) - A 5-year-old girl battling cancer and her mother set a goal to go on 100 hikes before her treatment ends in 2025.

Big obstacles aren’t anything new for 5-year-old Bellamy. Back in February, she was faced with the biggest obstacle of them all when she was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Not in a million years did I think that my child could have cancer,” said Bellamy’s mom, Sarah Bailey.

The treatment for Bellamy’s leukemia started off aggressive, and she spent 11 nights at the hospital. When she did get home, the outdoorsy 5-year-old couldn’t move like she used to, but she still loved “being outside in nature.”

Bellamy slowly worked up her strength to go on hikes with her mom.

“I know how much it supports my mental health. For her, it supports a myriad of things: her mental health, her physical health… her immune system. It really supports her immune system,” Bailey said.

Before Bellamy’s cancer treatment ends in 2025, she and her mom plan to go on 100 hikes.

“Some days, she’s in my backpack the whole time, and some days, she’s doing more of it,” Bailey said.

What matters most is that mom and daughter get to spend time together. The family has completed just over 20 hikes so far.

“The beautiful thing about it is that we are together, and I’ll take that silver lining. I’ll take getting to be with her,” Bailey said.

Bellamy and her mom hope to encourage others struggling through something difficult to get outside if they can.

“I know it’s hard… It doesn’t look perfect every day for us, but even little walks, little hikes, we’re better off after them,” Bailey said.

And Bellamy has one last message: “Kick cancer’s booty!”

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

