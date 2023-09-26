Atlanta Gas Light, Garden City Fire conducts gas leak drill

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Roughly 40,000 people in the Coastal Empire rely on Atlanta Gas Light’s services.

And while gas leaks are rare, they are making sure first responders know what to do just in case one strikes.

Tuesday, Atlanta Gas Light and Garden City firefighters conducted a drill so they can be on the same page saving you a headache and possibly your life.

“That’s the big threat, any spark could possibly set it off.”

Both Garden City Fire and Atlanta Gas Light arriving on the scene and getting straight to work.

Firefighters aiming their hose at the gas meter and then going to rescue the victim inside the car. That’s happening while Atlanta Gas Light is working to stop the leak.

This is the kind of collaboration needed in this scenario, according to Atlanta Gas Light Officials.

Garden City Fire Chief Michael Dick says gas leaks don’t happen often and mostly occur on constructions sites but practice is always needed.

“The idea behind this type of training is more like a high risk, low frequency so the things that don’t happen a lot but can happen that is what we all need to be focusing on. They have to focus on the basic firefighter skills and fundamentals but we also have to be practicing on these things that can happened but don’t happen often,” said Chief Dick.

The chief says this was their first drill with Atlanta Gas Light and they look forward to more.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.