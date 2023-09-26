Bananas to announce 2024 Banana Ball World Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas may have just wrapped up their 2023 World Tour this month but they’re already preparing to announce their NEXT World Tour.

Similar to last year, Thursday October 5, the Bananas will host the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour Draft, announcing their planned stops for the upcoming season.

BUT unlike last year they’re inviting you to join them at Grayson Stadium in person.

They’re hinting at some special appearances, new rules and even new teams.

The gates will open at 5:45 and the draft gets underway at 7pm but you will need to buy tickets to attend, which are likely to go fast.

