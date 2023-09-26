Beaufort city council hosting first meeting with new Interim Mayor

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Beaufort city council will have its first regular meeting with Mike McFee acting as Interim Mayor Tuesday.

Currently in Beaufort, city council is discussing topics from Oyster Recycling to Special elections.

Let’s start off with Tuesday’s work session, where two new police K9s are being recognized and council is viewing a presentation on a proposed oyster recycling bin in the city.

Moving forward to the city council meeting, a new city only planning commission is up for consideration.

This would separate the city’s planning from the current Metropolitan Planning Commission that serves Port Royal and the county.

There will also be a first reading on some special election changes. Speaking of special elections, filing to run for Mayor will start on October 6 and go until the 16th.

The city Council meeting starts at 7 p.m.

