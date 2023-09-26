Beaufort Memorial Hospital hosts ‘wall-breaking’ ceremony

BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - Beaufort Memorial Hospital is starting construction on expansions for its surgical pavilion, adding new rooms and the latest technology.

The expansion uses federal funding that was supported by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who attended Tuesday’s ‘wall-breaking’ ceremony.

The expansion worth more than $20 million was funded in part by federal money supported by Senator Lindsey Graham.

“This money came from the American Taxpayer. It is not my money, it is your money and it is my job to figure out how to spend your money, and I think I made a great decision by bringing it here to Beaufort,” Senator Lindsey Graham said.

That money being used to build new additions to the hospital’s surgical pavilion. Two new state-of-the-art operating rooms will be built, and existing rooms will be expanded to fit new equipment and improve workflow for doctors.

“It will expand robotic services, new technology, new infection control practices and opportunities to reduce surgical site infections. You name it, we’re going to achieve it here with this project,” President & CEO, Beaufort Memorial Hospital Russell Baxley said.

Senator Graham said his support of the funding came at a request from Beaufort County, and the rapid population growth was a motivator for his decision.

“Beaufort County works pretty well, together you have your mayors and your county council folks and they all seem to work for the common good. Again I can’t account for every dollar in the federal budget, but I can account for this. And come down, and you can see it for yourself.”

The expansion is expected to be completed in three years.

