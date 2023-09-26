Dave & Buster’s expected to open at Pooler Tanger Outlets in December

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - New businesses will soon open their doors in Pooler.

The highly-anticipated Dave & Buster’s coming to the Pooler Tanger Outlets now has an expected opening date.

Mid-December is when councilwoman Karen Williams says the arcade bar is expected to welcome customers barring any construction delays.

“They’re doing their own build so that’s a little bit of a different story than just occupying one of the parcels that are already available,” Williams said.

Pooler city council approved the site plans for the $22,000 foot expansion in January.

It comes as Georgia Department of Transportation data shows that in 2022 an average of more than 35,000 daily drivers used Pooler Parkway one of the main access points to the outlets.

That’s up from 28,000 in 2020.

“Just because you’re adding a store into an already existing, kind of like a strip mall, that’s not really going to cause any more traffic than another store being there.”

Williams says Victoria’s Secret, Adidas, Lee/Wrangler, and the Lunchbox are also already open or are planning to open at the outlets soon.

“When you have a very popular name like Dave & Buster’s, you are going to attract bigger stores like Adidas and Victoria’s Secret, so that might have more foot traffic.”

The new arrivals at Tanger are expected to open in time for the holidays.

