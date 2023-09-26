Sky Cams
Federal government shut down could impact health programs

By Shea Schrader
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are just days left for the United States Congress to pass a budget and if they don’t, the federal government will shut down.

There are several areas that could see the effects of a shutdown anyone that works for the federal government would see delays in getting their paychecks and nonessential offices could shutdown altogether or operate for shortened hours.

Then, there’s the issue of programs that are funded by the federal government including some pretty important local health programs.

In speaking to the Coastal Health District the WIC program, as well as the Ryan White HIV program, are heavily funded by the federal government.

Knowing this, however, there is a contingency plan in place to fund those programs for 30 days through grants and other provisions.

Dr. Bonzo Reddick, the District Health Director, says that they’re hoping for the best, but planning for the worst so people don’t lost access to essential programs.

“We’re planning ahead. There are contingency plans in places, so we have ways to get things funded. And even if it goes beyond that 30 days, we’ll be thinking heavily way before that moment, if it looks like it’s getting to that point, where we’ll have backup plans for people,” Dr. Bonzo Reddick said.

Congress has until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday night to pass spending legislation and if they don’t, a shutdown would go into effect immediately on Sunday.

