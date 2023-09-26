Georgia Ports Authority police department looking to hire more officers

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Ports Authority police department is looking to expand their officer numbers.

At the Port of Savannah trucks, trains, and ships are loaded with millions of cargo containers each year.

It’s a constant operation that requires round the clock patrol from the port’s own 200 person department.

“We’re doing traditional police work, but we’re also providing industrial security. We’re creating a safe environment for all port users because it’s very important to us that people go home just as they arrived,” Kevin Doyle said.

Kevin Doyle with port police says his officers are tasked with protecting the port but the department is now faced with a new challenge.

“Several port expansion projects are currently in the works. Officials here say the need for more space brings the need for more officers.

The Georgia Ports Authority recently announced a nearly $2 billion infrastructure project that aims to increase capacity and add 100 acres of storage.

“Right now we have approximately 60 openings for port police officers.”

Port expansions mean the port police department must now grow by 30 percent.

“Most police departments in America right now are facing some sort of shortage. Ours is coming a little differently. It’s not because people are leaving it’s because we’re growing.”

Not only is the port growing but so too is the port police’s jurisdiction.

Earlier this year the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill giving port police officers the power to arrest for offenses committed within one mile of port property.

“It’s to help to help with truck traffic or trains or anything on the properties just outside of our gates so we can be good citizens.”

Despite the need to expand Doyle says he’s confident the department can fill the new openings.

With a starting pay for academy certified officers at $31.20 an hour the department is hosting a hiring fair at 100 Main St. in Garden City on Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.

