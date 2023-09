SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Although September ends in “R’' and oyster season is generally defined by the months with an “R’' most people I know will wait until October before eating them.

So that means in just a few days.

And if you are looking for new places to try oysters this year, you might want to head down to the river and to Rhett.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.