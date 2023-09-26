League of Women Voters, Forever Tybee host city council candidate forum

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - People on Tybee Island discussing important topics ahead of city council elections.

16 people are running for office on Tybee Island during this municipal election season and just three seats up for grabs.

Monday night, Forever Tybee and the League of Women Voters hosted a two-hour forum for candidates to discuss important issues in the community.

Some of Monday night’s topics included increases in tourism, city expansion, and how the island is accommodating that growth.

“That’s been the main changes, the development of more apartment buildings and condo’s and compacity for tourism which has been good for our business but harder for our residence,” said James Lucas, a resident of Tybee Island.

