Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

League of Women Voters, Forever Tybee host city council candidate forum

tybee candidate forum
tybee candidate forum(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - People on Tybee Island discussing important topics ahead of city council elections.

16 people are running for office on Tybee Island during this municipal election season and just three seats up for grabs.

Monday night, Forever Tybee and the League of Women Voters hosted a two-hour forum for candidates to discuss important issues in the community.

Some of Monday night’s topics included increases in tourism, city expansion, and how the island is accommodating that growth.

“That’s been the main changes, the development of more apartment buildings and condo’s and compacity for tourism which has been good for our business but harder for our residence,” said James Lucas, a resident of Tybee Island.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal early morning crash...
ECSO investigating fatal early morning crash
4 people injured during after-party shooting in Statesboro
4 people injured during after-party shooting in Statesboro
A popular commercial area on the edge of Georgia Southern’s campus in Statesboro is being torn...
University Plaza to be torn down in Statesboro
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Friday night.
ECSO investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash

Latest News

Candidates running for Post 1 Alderman At-Large face off in debate
Candidates running for Post 1 Alderman At-Large face off in debate
Candidates running for Post 1 Alderman At-Large face off in debate
Savannah’s Post 2 At-Large candidates speak at forum
THE News at 5
Savannah’s Post 2 At-Large candidates speak at forum