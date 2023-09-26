Sky Cams
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital celebrating 60th Birthday

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital celebrating it’s 60th Birthday
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital celebrating it’s 60th Birthday(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia celebrating it’s 60th Birthday Tuesday.

Leaders at the hospital says this special day wouldn’t have been possible without those who pushed for the facility to open all those years ago.

They say without that, the community in Vidalia wouldn’t have been able to thrive in the ways they are now.

WTOC spoke with Director of Case Management who says she’s worked at the hospital for more than 45 years.

