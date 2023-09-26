New leads could help identify killer of woman who was found in Yemassee in 1995

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A nearly three-decade old cold case is getting new hope, as police try to figure out who took a woman’s life and left her in a Yemassee drainage ditch.

The body of Maria Telles-Gonzalez was found in Beaufort County back in 1995 but was only identified as her a few months ago in December. The search for her killer now spanning multiple states with law enforcement agencies in South Carolina and Florida involved.

“Based on the evidence at the scene it appears she was murdered somewhere else, and her body was dumped in Beaufort County. So there’s a very good chance she was murdered in Florida,” said Bob Bromage, the director of Public Safety in Hilton Head Island,

After using new technology to figure out the body was Gonzalez, investigators used aging software to figure out what an unknown suspect only known as Carlos could look like now.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office telling us new leads are thanks in part to cross-state cooperation.

“I reached out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement - that is their state police - their media team put together a press release, sent it out to the media, put it on social media and we’re already receiving leads.”

To protect the investigation, Bromage isn’t able to detail what those leads are at this time but he’s hopeful they’ll lead to the identity of Gonzalez’s killer.

