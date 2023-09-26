Sky Cams
New nursing school possibly opening in Pooler

Nursing School
Nursing School(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A new nursing school could soon be opening in Pooler.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval for the Galen College of Nursing to build a new 400 student school and medical office.

The college’s applications says that If all goes to plan construction would start at the Mosaic Town Center in November with opening expected late next year.

The proposal now heads to Pooler city council for final approval.

