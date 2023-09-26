Sky Cams
Rincon’s golf superintendent fired over criminal history

City of Rincon
City of Rincon
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - An independent contractor serving as Rincon’s golf course superintendent has been fired.

This comes after the city was made aware of Jim Watkins’ criminal history during a recent city council meeting.

The criminal history is tied to Watkins arrest back in 2011 for the solicitation to murder his brother.

According to our sister station in Charleston, investigators say Watkins tried to have his brother murdered over a legal dispute concerning their parents’ estate. The dispute centered over $20 million that was in civil litigation.

Jim Roy Watkins Jr.
Jim Roy Watkins Jr.

Watkins was sentenced to five years in prison for the crime in 2014.

City manager Jonathan Lynn said in a statement concerning the termination:

“We have taken swift and immediate action to address the city’s liability as soon as we were able to confirm the allegations regarding the background of Mr. Watkins.”

The City of Rincon is now working to finalize an updated policy regarding background checks for anyone associated with the city.

4 people injured during after-party shooting in Statesboro

