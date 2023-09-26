Scattered morning showers, cooler today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the mid 60s Monday morning with dry roads during our commute.

These pockets of light showers will continue to drift north during our early morning commute! pic.twitter.com/JuRZ1iYgnG — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) September 26, 2023

We’ll warm to the upper 80s by noon, already above our average high for the day. It’ll be a warm afternoon with highs in the lower 90s, about five or so degrees above average for this time of the year.

Tuesday starts out dry with lows closer to 70 degrees. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with the chance of rain increasing during the afternoon/evening.

Moisture continues to work its way in through the middle of the week as we remain unsettled for a few days. Rain chances are elevated on Wednesday and Thursday which could impact outdoor plans. The cloud cover will drop our highs back down to the upper 70s and lower 80s during this time.

A rain chance lingers into Friday with morning lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees.

Drier weather looks to return this weekend, but we could have a low off the coast that will bring in another few days of wind from the northeast.

Tropical update:

There is a low chance for an area of showers to develop into a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico over the next week. This system will track west.

An area of disorganized showers in the Eastern Atlantic has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next week. No impact to land is expected at this time.

Tropical Storm Philippe will continue to move off to the northeast across the Central Atlantic, but is not expected to impact land at this time

