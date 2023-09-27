72nd annual Savannah Greek Festival returning October 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 72nd Annual Savannah Greek Festival is a week away.

The three-day cultural celebration will be next Thursday through Saturday at the Hellenic Center on Anderson Street with Greek music, dancing and a great menu of Greek delicacies straight from traditional family recipes.

But preparations begin for one of Savannah’s largest ethnic celebrations well in advance.

And WTOC had a chance to visit with the ladies of St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church to see how they make some of the specialty cookies that will be available at the Hellenic Center next weekend.

