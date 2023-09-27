Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

72nd annual Savannah Greek Festival returning October 5

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 72nd Annual Savannah Greek Festival is a week away.

The three-day cultural celebration will be next Thursday through Saturday at the Hellenic Center on Anderson Street with Greek music, dancing and a great menu of Greek delicacies straight from traditional family recipes.

But preparations begin for one of Savannah’s largest ethnic celebrations well in advance.

And WTOC had a chance to visit with the ladies of St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church to see how they make some of the specialty cookies that will be available at the Hellenic Center next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s expected to open at Pooler Tanger Outlets in December
City of Rincon
Rincon’s golf superintendent fired over criminal history
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in...
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Georgia Ports Authority
Georgia Ports Authority police department looking to hire more officers

Latest News

October is National Domestic Violence Month
October is National Domestic Violence Month
America’s Second Harvest opening new facility
America’s Second Harvest opening new facility
America’s Second Harvest opening new facility
America’s Second Harvest opening new facility
72nd Annual Savannah Greek Festival returning October 5
72nd Annual Savannah Greek Festival returning October 5