Chatham Co. residents expressing concerns about over development and poor infrastructure

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some west Chatham residents voicing concerns to local and state leaders about a rise in development in their area.

West Chatham Alliance members met Wednesday saying their communities have been hurt by overdevelopment and poor infrastructure.

Their message to lawmakers? Enough is enough.

Flooded neighborhoods and crowded streets are some of the impacts west Chatham residents say an increase in residential and industrial development has had on where they live.

Neighbors blame rezoning decisions from area cities for putting warehouses near residential areas saying that existing infrastructure can’t support the growth.

“Our communities keep being negatively affected by rampant, rushed growth, outdated standards and procedures, and policies and plans not being followed,” Amanda Wilson said.

They’re now calling for local governments to work together on regional planning to make sure unincorporated land that’s been annexed by cities can keep up with new development.

County commissioner Dean Kicklighter who represents west Chatham County blamed relaxed annexation laws.

“That’s allowed this Hodge podge piecemealing to take place throughout all of west Chatham County,” Dean Kicklighter said.

“What’s bad is these people, in the unincorporated area, they’re the ones being, pardon me, but screwed over.”

State representative Carl Gilliard now calling on county leaders to send a bill to state lawmakers addressing annexation concerns

“I think it’ll be interesting to see if that can come together and I’m sure we as lawmakers representing the Chatham County delegation would love to represent those needs,” Rep. Carl Gilliard said.

At Wednesday’s meeting a representative for the county said several projects are in the works to address flooding and road concerns in this section of the county.

But they said it would be several years before any work would actually begins.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.