Damp, cooler day ahead!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s damp this morning with temperatures just a bit cooler than yesterday.

Many of us are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s under cloudy skies. We’re already seeing showers along the coast, especially south of Savannah. Scattered showers continues through the morning into the afternoon.

It will also be breezy today, with gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour possible from the northeast late this morning through the afternoon.  Highs only reach the mid to upper 70s today thanks to the wind, clouds and the rain!

A slight chance of showers lingers into the end of the week, especially from I-95 to the coast. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s with afternoon highs near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday.

A similar forecast extends into the weekend. Most of us will remain dry with highs in the lower 80s, but coastal areas have a shot at a brief shower passing on through.

Next week, morning lows will still range from the low to mid 60s at daybreak with highs in the lower 80s. Most of our inland communities look dry, with the best chance for isolated shower to remain near the coast through the middle of next week.

Tropical update:

An area of disorganized showers in the Eastern Atlantic has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next week. No major impact to land is expected at this time.

Tropical Storm Philippe will continue to move off to the east across the Central Atlantic but is not expected to be a major impact to land at this time. Philippe is expected to weaken into a tropical depression by the end of the week and could bring rain to Puerto Rico.

