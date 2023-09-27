Georgia Southern celebrating new Patent and Trademark Resource Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new resource for inspiring entrepreneurs.

Georgia Southern is celebrating a new tool that will help anybody in the community doing research to start their new business.

“Not only students and staff but any entrepreneur in our community can come to a Georgia Southern library like the one on Armstrong camps and the one in Statesboro and have access to one of the only Patent and Trademark Resource Centers in the state.”

Speakers at this celebration say the only other one is in Atlanta. It will being inventors, artists and people wanting to create a business get the advice they need on how to get their vision started.

“They have a place to go to get their questions answered and to get some property triage. They can get a start by coming to us and talking to me and my collogues. We get into some background on patents and trademarks and copyrights,” John Schlipp said.

Former Georgia Southern professor and current United States Deputy Director of Patents and Trademarks says the Savannah area is growing and more innovation is bound to make its way here.

“If we grow innovators, entrepreneurs and inventers in our country, we can add up to $1 trillion to the gross domestic product. I’m confident we could do that in Savannah,” Derrick Brent said.

“You can set up your one on one information session on Georgia Southern’s library website.

