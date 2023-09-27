Intake report obtained from DFCS details 6-month-old Liam Rye’s injuries

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC first told you about the death of Chatham County six-month-old Liam Rye last week. The Chatham County coroner marked the death as suspicious and Chatham County Police confirmed a homicide investigation.

Our WTOC Investigates team has obtained the child’s intake reports with the state’s Department of Family and Children Services.

The intake reports provide more insight into the injuries six-month-old Liam Rye faced before his death. It’s important to note – intake reports are what’s been reported to DFCS, not necessarily the agency’s findings or investigation results.

According to DFCS intake reports, Liam sustained a fractured skull, a swollen head, and two brain bleeds.

Bruises were “observed in a picture around the front of Liam’s neck.” It is unknown what caused the bruises.

As for what led up to this, the intake report states on or around August 31st, Liam fell off of his bed and hit the floor.

The same report says his mother didn’t take Liam to a pediatrician as recommended by a nurse hotline she texted.

A Chatham County police report shows the family called 911 two days later on September 2nd.

“Chatham 7A1 turn around to this call at 4, correction, ***** Garrard Avenue, it’s gonna be unit number *****, it’s gonna be in reference to a 5-month-old having breathing issues, just turned into a CPR call.”

When officers arrived, Liam was unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

Three days later, he died at the hospital on September 5th.

Chatham County Police confirmed a homicide investigation of the six-month-old last Wednesday, September 20th.

The Chatham County Coroner says he hasn’t determined an official cause of death yet.

WTOC has continued to contact the Rye family about the investigation, they’ve declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.