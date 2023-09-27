Non-profit organizations may be eligible for FEMA assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many across Georgia are still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Idalia.

But FEMA says house of worships and other non-profit organizations may be eligible for assistance.

Houses of Worship are considered private nonprofit organizations that provide a noncritical, essential social service, such as community and senior citizen centers.

The organization says these groups could be eligible to reimburse some costs such as debris removal or damage repair.

The group must be located in certain georgia counties, including Appling, Bulloch, Tattnall, and Wayne.

The group must also be granted a tax exemption under Section 501 by the IRS.

To be sure your organization qualifies click here.

