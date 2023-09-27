Sky Cams
October is National Domestic Violence Month

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are 10 million victims of domestic violence every year in the United States and it is silently prevalent in communities all across the country.

Shannon Bates is the new Executive Director of SAFE Shelter for Domestic Violence Services in Savannah.

She joined Morning Break with Development Director, Kathryn Autry - to discuss how their organization will be spreading awareness and prevention information throughout National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

72nd Annual Savannah Greek Festival returning October 5
America’s Second Harvest opening new facility
72nd Annual Savannah Greek Festival returning October 5
