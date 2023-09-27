Parkers makes million dollar donation to America’s Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may not look like much to some right now, but soon this will be the center of the fight to end hunger in the Coastal Empire.

“Oh, it is unbelievable to know that in just a few months we’re going to be in this new wonderful, efficient building and we’re going to be able to help the community so much more. It’s just exciting for us,” said America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch.

America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire roughly doubling their size and more importantly, increasing their reach.

“That means we’ll be able to more than double the number of meals we’ll be able to serve children,” said Crouch.

But of course, this has meant getting a little support.

“Our responsibility is to try to help in every community we do business,” Greg Parker, owner and founder of Parkers explains.

But for Parker, this cause has a special place in his heart.

“When you find out hunger is such an ever-present problem in the Coastal Empire you think, ‘what can we do to give back?’”

Which they have through their round-up campaign.

But Wednesday they took it a little further, about a million dollars further.

“Wow, that’s all I can say is wow. This is so awesome, and it is such unbelievable support from Parkers and the Parkers Community Fund. We cannot begin to thank them enough,” Crouch said.

Of course, for Parkers, a thank you isn’t necessary.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this. The whole Parkers team is thrilled to be a part of this,” Parker said.

So, sure it may look like just a big empty building for now but on a day like this it’s so clearly full, full of hope and full of belief of what it will one day do for those in need.

“This building is going to be so great for our community and the impact it’s going to have for children and seniors and families. It’s going to be generations and generations to come,” says Crouch.

That $1 million donated by Parkers will allow America’s Second Harvest to get a match grant for that money.

They say they are still on schedule to hopefully be operational by the end of the year.

