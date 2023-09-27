Partnership offering nurses affordable housing on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Hospital hopes they will soon be able to recruit nurses better, thanks to an affordable housing partnership.

Nurses are in high demand everywhere, forcing local health care providers to look for creative ways to bring in staff. The newest innovation here at Hilton Head Hospital...

“They’re not writing a rent check... at all.”

Thanks to a partnership in Coligny with developer the Richardson Group, an existing building is being turned into 10 studio apartments for newly hired staff. They’ll be offered up to six months of rent-free living to give them time to figure out a longer-term option.

“This will offer folks an opportunity to come live here, get settled into work and then make the determination where on the island they want to live,” said Joel Taylor, CEO of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

He says with rent being expensive and options limited, helping out with staff housing is a priority.

“It’s one more step that we’re taking. It’s not going to be the last housing initiative that we partake on but one of the first.”

There’s an official ribbon cutting scheduled for this project for Friday.

