Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Partnership offering nurses affordable housing on Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare
Hilton Head Regional Healthcare(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Hospital hopes they will soon be able to recruit nurses better, thanks to an affordable housing partnership.

Nurses are in high demand everywhere, forcing local health care providers to look for creative ways to bring in staff. The newest innovation here at Hilton Head Hospital...

“They’re not writing a rent check... at all.”

Thanks to a partnership in Coligny with developer the Richardson Group, an existing building is being turned into 10 studio apartments for newly hired staff. They’ll be offered up to six months of rent-free living to give them time to figure out a longer-term option.

“This will offer folks an opportunity to come live here, get settled into work and then make the determination where on the island they want to live,” said Joel Taylor, CEO of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

He says with rent being expensive and options limited, helping out with staff housing is a priority.

“It’s one more step that we’re taking. It’s not going to be the last housing initiative that we partake on but one of the first.”

There’s an official ribbon cutting scheduled for this project for Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s expected to open at Pooler Tanger Outlets in December
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
City of Rincon
Rincon’s golf superintendent fired over criminal history
A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in...
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Georgia Ports Authority
Georgia Ports Authority police department looking to hire more officers

Latest News

Savannah Water Resources department hosting job fair
Parkers presents check to America's Second Harvest
Parkers makes million dollar donation to America’s Second Harvest
Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Bryan Co. awarded $1 million grant
Bryan Co. awarded $1 million grant from Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs