Peach State Health Plan donation $60,000 to Curtis. V Cooper Primary Health Care

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new grant will help bring a health clinic to a Chatham County School.

It was revealed at a Georgia Primary Care Association conference happening in Savannah Wednesday.

Peach State Health Plan is donating $60,000 to Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care to help them get students in Chatham County more accessible health care.

That money will help create an on site health clinic at New Hempstead High School. It will serve those students and kids at New Hempstead K-8 and have medical and dental services. It will also help students with behavioral and mental health concerns.

Curtis V. Cooper CEO Albert Grandy says it will help eliminate two barries for students and families. One being transportation.

“It’s just to make sure that the kids that are in school to be able to stay in school so the parents don’t have to take off from work and so they can get the care that they need and access the care,” said Albert Grandy, the CEO of Curtis V. Cooper Primary Healthcare.

The other barrier is poverty. Students without insurance can get free health care here.

“We are a transparent type of system so they can get the medical, dental and behavioral health services.”

CEO of Peach State Health Wade Rakes says less than 200 schools in Georgia have a in house health center. Curtis V Cooper already has one at Henderson Formey Early Learning Center and has mobile clinics serving about 1,000 students.

Rakes says he hopes the new addition will have a lasting impact.

“We hope it creates a relationship with the provider that carries them through their live. So they know checkups are easy to get and important to get,” said Wade Rakes, the CEO of Peach State Health Plan.

Meeting the students where they are.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.