Savannah Water Resources department hosting job fair

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Water Resources department is hosting a job fair.

The career fair is at the Savannah Civic Center. The department is looking for candidates to fill jobs in seven different departments.

They say all their jobs help to meet their goal of thoughtful management of water resources and greenspaces.

“We’re super excited to be doing a community event- bringing local home grown talent right in the door. Trying to supply our team Savannah and reestablishes that commitment to the city. We’re looking forward to how the event turns out today and we’re really hoping to encourage anyone else who didn’t get to make it to come on out and get connected with us.”

That job fair is at the Savannah Civic Center until 6:30 p.m.

