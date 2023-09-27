Search narrowed for workforce housing developer on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - One of our area’s biggest workforce housing solutions took one step closer to reality.

”You must work here to live there.”

11 acres of land, with that simple requirement. The town of Hilton Head. committing this plot to serve the island’s workforce forever.

“Our goal is to develop a multi family neighborhood consisting of one, two, three-bedroom apartments,” said Marco Orlando, the town manager for Hilton Head Island.

That means instead of trees here, there could be up to 170 units for people to live. The town actually bought this land back in 2002 for $1.4 million, so the big break now... they’ve narrowed the search down for who will transform this space from ten companies to a final one.

”We’ve identified One Street Residential as our preferred development partner.”

At Wednesday’s news conference the town said it’s a company with loads of workforce housing experience and shared priorities like making this development in large part for folks who can’t afford other local housing options.

“At least half of the units will be for people and families that earn less than 80% of the area median income.”

The mayor acknowledging the need for those cheaper options, especially with the tourism-driven economy of this island.

“Our viability and our tax dollars are at risk by not having the proper employees in place so having the housing here is the first step to making sure we have the employees here for today and for tomorrow,” said Mayor Alan Perry.

There’s still a lot of work to be done before folks can call the area just off Highway 278 home, with construction expected to begin before the end of next year and finish about a year and a half after that.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.