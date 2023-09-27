Some Bryan Co. residents upset with timeline of Hendrix Park restoration

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Work on Hendrix Park is almost complete after it was destroyed in a tornado back in April of 2022.

However, some locals are upset that it’s not done yet.

Some people who live right by Hendrix Park say they understand why this project takes so long, while others say their frustrated by the timeline.

“Having the park you know pretty much 99 percent back, you know, it’s a blessing,” said Bryce Wadrose.

Bryce Wadrose has lived in Pembroke for about six years now. He says Hendrix Park is a big part of his son’s life.

“He comes home from school, he goes straight to the basketball courts, he uses the football fields, runs,” said Wadrose.

Which is why Wadrose is so grateful the fields are back in use.

Some other people who live in the same area who say they’re upset the park isn’t done. Most of their concerns were that the gym is not yet under construction.

Something county leaders say they can understand.

“I know some people are frustrated with the length of time it’s taking. I mean, it’s been over, a little over a year, but again those things take time,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Carter Infinger.

Taking the most time.. is getting plans ready to start building the gym.

“It takes time to go through that bidding process. That was a lot of stuff out there. The whole gym got destroyed. So, we’re working on that now,” said Infinger.

Wadrose says he can also see where some of his neighbors are coming from, but to him, it’s been rewarding watching everything come back together.

“Personally, it’s just good to see the homes back and, you know, the park coming back the way it was. So, you know, getting back to a normalcy I guess is the biggest thing,” said Wadrose.

Infinger says construction should start on the gym by then end of this year and will hopefully be done in 2025.

