Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Some Bryan Co. residents upset with timeline of Hendrix Park restoration

Hendrix Park
Hendrix Park(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Work on Hendrix Park is almost complete after it was destroyed in a tornado back in April of 2022.

However, some locals are upset that it’s not done yet.

Some people who live right by Hendrix Park say they understand why this project takes so long, while others say their frustrated by the timeline.

“Having the park you know pretty much 99 percent back, you know, it’s a blessing,” said Bryce Wadrose.

Bryce Wadrose has lived in Pembroke for about six years now. He says Hendrix Park is a big part of his son’s life.

“He comes home from school, he goes straight to the basketball courts, he uses the football fields, runs,” said Wadrose.

Which is why Wadrose is so grateful the fields are back in use.

Some other people who live in the same area who say they’re upset the park isn’t done. Most of their concerns were that the gym is not yet under construction.

Something county leaders say they can understand.

“I know some people are frustrated with the length of time it’s taking. I mean, it’s been over, a little over a year, but again those things take time,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Carter Infinger.

Taking the most time.. is getting plans ready to start building the gym.

“It takes time to go through that bidding process. That was a lot of stuff out there. The whole gym got destroyed. So, we’re working on that now,” said Infinger.

Wadrose says he can also see where some of his neighbors are coming from, but to him, it’s been rewarding watching everything come back together.

“Personally, it’s just good to see the homes back and, you know, the park coming back the way it was. So, you know, getting back to a normalcy I guess is the biggest thing,” said Wadrose.

Infinger says construction should start on the gym by then end of this year and will hopefully be done in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s expected to open at Pooler Tanger Outlets in December
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
City of Rincon
Rincon’s golf superintendent fired over criminal history
A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in...
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Georgia Ports Authority
Georgia Ports Authority police department looking to hire more officers

Latest News

Can you down a six-patty stack of beef and a pound of waffle fries in 30 minutes or less? The...
Top Teacher : Darrick Smoke
Police lights
1 person injured after crashing into JC Lewis Ford building in Statesboro
Chatham Co. residents expressing concerns about over development
Chatham Co. residents expressing concerns about over development and poor infrastructure
Bryan Co. awarded $1 million grant
Bryan Co. awarded $1 million grant from Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs