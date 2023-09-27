Suspects in 2022 Winwood Place shooting appear in court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three men charged in connection to a deadly 2022 Savannah shooting appearing before a judge Wednesday.

Mikell Sanders is charged with murder after prosecutors believe he shot and killed 31-year-old Mykel Price in the 500 block of Winwood Place last November.

Another man was also shot but survived.

In addition to the charges Sander’s faces, two other men are also charged in this case accused of making false statements to police.

Malik and Marquis Grant pleaded not guilty in Chatham County Superior Court. The two are accused of lying to police about Malik not being at the murder scene.

Marquis is also charged with fleeing from police. Both were arrested by January of this year and have since been released on bond.

Also out on bond is Mikell Sanders who is charged with murder and aggravated assault in this case.

Questions surrounding his legal representation pushed back Sanders’ arraignment Wednesday.

According to his bond terms, Sanders must undergo house arrest and electronic ankle monitoring.

Judge Bejamin Karpf did explain his reasoning for granting Sanders bond despite the severity of the charges.

“I granted bond because I think there was a little uncertainty and confusion around the original charges of this case, and I felt like it was a rare instance where a bond was appropriate given the progress of the case thus far,” said Judge Karpf.

